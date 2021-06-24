Watch
News

Actions

Police investigating after shot fired inside Nashville Walmart

items.[0].image.alt
Metro Nashville Police Department
Police respond to a report of a shooting in a Walmart.
walmartshooting.jpeg
Posted at 8:18 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 21:23:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gun was fired inside of the Walmart on the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike Wednesday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police officials say there is no indication anyone was hit, but they are continuing to investigate.

The shooter, a heavyset man wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, fled in a vehicle car. And the intended victim also fled the property in a separate vehicle, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now