Police investigating after shot fired inside Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gun was fired inside of the Walmart on the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike Wednesday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police officials say there is no indication anyone was hit, but they are continuing to investigate.

The shooter, a heavyset man wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, fled in a vehicle car. And the intended victim also fled the property in a separate vehicle, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.