Police investigating human remains found at Tennessee Titans stadium property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police officers are handling the discovery of a body wrapped in a tarp on the Nissan Stadium property.

The scene consists of a dead individual found in the tarp inside of a tent near Lot M.

So far, police haven't released any further information about this. Right now, the new Tennessee Titans stadium is under construction.

We recognize we know little so far, but we will update as more details become available.