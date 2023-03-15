Watch Now
Police investigating Murfreesboro homicide connection to Hendersonville suicide

Posted at 7:25 PM, Mar 14, 2023
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person who barricaded themselves inside a home on Candle Wood Drive in Hendersonville Tuesday morning died by suicide, and police are investigating a possible connection to a woman's death in Murfreesboro.

The standoff began at 10:45 a.m. when an armed person barricaded themselves inside a home in the 100 block of Candle Wood Drive, says Hendersonville police Lt. Jimmy Garrett.

Police entered the home "after several hours of negotiation" and found the person who barricaded themselves inside the home deceased. The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Lt. Garrett.

The Hendersonville Police Department is working with the Murfreesboro Police Department to determine if this barricade situation is related to a homicide in Murfreesboro at the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Drive. A woman was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in her apartment.

Hendersonville police will still have "a high level of police presence" at the scene where the person barricaded themselves but say there is no active threat to the community.

News

