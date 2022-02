NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials are investigating a shooting Wednesday in North Nashville.

The sergeant on scene told NewsChannel 5 a person was shot while driving, crashing through the fence at the corner of 12th Avenue North and Clay Street. The driver then crashed through a house where he stopped.

A passerby called 911. The crash wasn't fatal, and a male was conscious when police arrived.

The shooter is unknown at this time. No one is in custody.