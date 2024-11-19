One person is dead after a shooting at the downtown Nashville WeGo bus station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have confirmed a teenager has died after a shooting took place at the downtown Nashville WeGo station.

The shooting happened at the 400 block of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on the second level of the bus terminal building as a result of a physical altercation between two teenagers, police confirmed.

Authorities said the teenager, 15, was shot twice and was transported from the scene, where he died at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"We are working to notify his family," MNPD spokesperson Brooke Reese said. "There was a physical altercation that led to gunfire here. Our homicide and TITANS unit are working vigilantly right now to go through the robust camera angles of this area to figure out as many details as they can to know what led up to this incident. At this point, it does appear to be targeted. Our detectives are working to identify the suspect and locate him."

The suspect fled on foot toward the Municipal Auditorium. The teenager was wearing a black hoodie and Christmas sweatpants.

All routes are operational, and everyone in the building is moving down to the first level of the WeGo station during the investigation.

"Due to an incident at the Elizabeth Duff Center at WeGo Central, all bays on the upper level will be closed temporarily. All buses will be operating out of the lower level bays until further notice," said Eric Melcher, the WeGo spokesperson.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.