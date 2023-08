NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a shooting occurred on I-65 near an exit ramp that leads to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

According to Metro Police, one person was critically injured in this incident.

The southbound exit remains closed as officials investigate the area.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more details are released.