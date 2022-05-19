Watch
Police investigating shooting outside of MTSU's Murphy Center

FILE
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
Posted at 9:31 PM, May 18, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University police are asking those in the area of Murphy Center to leave or shelter in place after a shooting was reported.

While the campus is down to Maymester students and freshmen orientations during the day, Riverdale High School used Murphy Center for its commencement ceremony starting at 7 p.m. Graduation had ended by the time the shooting took place.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh told NewsChannel 5 two people suffered gunshot wounds. No word yet on their condition. The shooter or shooters remain at large. K-9 units and officers are canvassing the area.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred about twenty minutes after the graduation ceremony concluded. They reported hearing between six and eight gunshots.

Many people were still milling about in the area.

This may have started with an argument between two men.

MTSU is asking those to report any suspicious activity to 615-898-2424.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

