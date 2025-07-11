Police investigating the death of woman found outside of her Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found outside of her Lebanon Pike apartment.
Police say that on Friday morning, a roofer working nearby discovered the 27-year-old woman's body on the sidewalk directly below her apartment.
NewsChannel5 has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com
