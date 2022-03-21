Police investigating the discovery of deceased woman in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An unidentified woman was found deceased in the 5000 block of Mount View Road Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

A resident in the area told Metro Nashville police that they discovered the body while they were out walking. The resident said the body looked like it had been wrapped in cloth.

A Medical Examiner Investigator responded to the scene and was able to determine that the deceased was a white woman. The preliminary investigation and autopsy show no signs of trauma.

The investigation continues as the Medical Examiner is working to identify the woman as well as a cause of death. A toxicology report is pending for this case.

