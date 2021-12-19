Police issue endangered child alert for missing Clarksville child

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing Clarksville child.

The child is 2-month-old Yessiah Finch.

He may be with Quantez Finch, who is wanted for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.



Police said he may be with Quantez Finch, who is wanted for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

Have info? Call at 931-645-8477 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.