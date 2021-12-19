Watch
Police issue endangered child alert for missing Clarksville child

Posted at 7:06 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 08:06:22-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing Clarksville child.

The child is 2-month-old Yessiah Finch.

Police said he may be with Quantez Finch, who is wanted for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

Have info? Call at 931-645-8477 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

