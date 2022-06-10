Watch
Police issue endangered child alert for Smyrna child

Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 10, 2022
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert Friday afternoon for a Smyrna child.

Police said Tegan Harman, 15, has been missing since June 7.

She is 5 feet tall and 95 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Police said she has a medical condition that requires medication, which she is without.

Seen her? Contact Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

