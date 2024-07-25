Police issues arrest warrant for suspect in TSU football player hit-and-run death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police now have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect connected to the death of a Tennessee State University football player this spring.
Chazan Page — a 20-year-old student-athlete and native Nashvillian — died from a hit-and-run incident in April. Police said Page was walking across Gallatin Pike when he was struck by a car going north along the road at a very high speed. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
Authorities are now looking for Arsenio D. Miller, 33. He is being wanted for leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to render aid, failure to give immediate notice of a crash, and failure to report a crash.
Police said he is last known to have lived in Old Hickory. The Ford Edge involved in the crash was registered to him and was recovered on April 15 in the backyard of a relative’s home on Oakhurst Drive.
Kelsey Gibbs contributed to this report.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email Kelsey at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston