Police issues arrest warrant for suspect in TSU football player hit-and-run death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police now have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect connected to the death of a Tennessee State University football player this spring.

Chazan Page — a 20-year-old student-athlete and native Nashvillian — died from a hit-and-run incident in April. Police said Page was walking across Gallatin Pike when he was struck by a car going north along the road at a very high speed. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Authorities are now looking for Arsenio D. Miller, 33. He is being wanted for leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to render aid, failure to give immediate notice of a crash, and failure to report a crash.

Metro Nashville Police Department A photo of Aresino Miller, 33, who is a suspect in a hit-and-run in East Nashville.

Police said he is last known to have lived in Old Hickory. The Ford Edge involved in the crash was registered to him and was recovered on April 15 in the backyard of a relative’s home on Oakhurst Drive.

Kelsey Gibbs contributed to this report.

