FRANKLIN, Tenn. (LEX 18) — A man from Lexington, Kentucky has been arrested after police say he tried to stab a bouncer in Franklin, Tennessee.

Franklin police said officers were called to the Tin Roof 2 early Sunday morning after the suspect, 45-year-old Victor Ortiz, allegedly tried to stab a bouncer in the neck who asked him to leave the bar.

According to police, the bouncer was armed with a handgun and ordered Ortiz to drop the knife. When officers got to the scene, they found Ortiz and the knife in the bar's parking lot and arrested him.

Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct. He remains jailed on a $70,000 bond.