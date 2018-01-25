Police: La Vergne Gunman Armed & Dangerous

LA VERGENE, Tenn. - An alleged gunman, who’s wanted in connection with a shooting in La Vergne, should be considered armed and dangerous.
An altercation reportedly led to a shooting late Wednesday night at the Kingsridge Apartments off Waldron Road.
Jason Hill, 19, is wanted for a shooting last night in LaVergne. PD says he is “Armed and Dangerous”. If anyone sees him, do not approach -contact LaVergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or contact your local jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/ykl1VLO1PM