NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Metro Police are working to identify the driver that struck and killed 41-year-old Lasundra Rice Sunday night.

Police say the driver of a stolen Hyundai Genesis was traveling north on 40th Avenue North when they approached Albion Street at a high rate of speed.

The driver attempted to break, but struck the passenger side of a Chevrolet Malibu crossing 40th Avenue North.

In the Chevrolet, Lasundra Rice, 40-year-old Petrie Rice, 20-year-old Christopher Bennett were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Lasundra died from her injuries and Petrie Rice and Bennett sustained serious injuries.

A 17-year-old passenger of the Hyundai was taken to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the driver of the Hyundai was seen exiting the vehicle and walking away from the scene. That vehicle was reported stolen on April 23rd from a sports bar in the 1300 block of Bell Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.