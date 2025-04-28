Police looking for man in Goodlettsville believed to fraudulently take nearly $10,000

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodlettsville Police Department detectives are looking for a man believed to have fraudulently withdrawn nearly $10,000.

This happened at the Truist Bank inside the Goodlettsville Kroger. The total of the withdrawals was $9,800.

Goodlettsville Police Department A photo of the suspect accused of withdrawing fraudulent money inside the Goodlettsville Kroger at Truist Bank.

Police said anyone recognizing the suspect can contact Detective Stephen Hodges at 615-851-2219 or email shodges@goodlettsville.gov.

