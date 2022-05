FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department officials said a search is ongoing for a man who fired shots outside of a home.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Short Court. Police said they were notified after a woman was physically assaulted. While the suspect fired shots, no one was hurt, police said.

Authorities said they are looking for Joshua Gardner, 32, in a white GMC Yukon with black rims.

Call the police if you have any information on Gardner’s whereabouts.