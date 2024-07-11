Police looking for man who may know about hit-and-run of Smokin Thighs owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are asking the public to help find a man who could have information about the hit-and-run death of a Nashville restaurant owner.

Metro Nashville police said Thursday afternoon they are looking for Ulises Martinez, 24, who stole a pickup truck from a Franklin Pike church on June 19, the same day Matthew Carney was hit outside of Smokin Thighs.

See more about the case in the player above.

Police said the investigation led to the identification of Martinez as a "strongly believed" person to have information about this case. An arrest warrant charging Martinez with the June 19 theft of a pickup truck from a Franklin Pike church has been issued.

Metro Nashville Police Department This is what the person of interest, Ulises Martinez, 24, looks like, per a photo provided from the police department.

On Wednesday, police said they spotted him in the back seat of a car off Bell Road, but when detectives tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off. This prompted the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter to follow the vehicle into Williamson County. Brentwood police arrested the other two people in the vehicle but not Martinez.

Anyone seeing Ulises Martinez or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

About the case

Carney, 42, was hit outside of his eatery on Wedgewood Avenue. Carney was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officers weren't able to interview him due to his medical condition.

Metro police released a video of what could be the type of vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a Nashville restaurant owner. The video shows the truck is a gray and silver Nissan Fronter with black rims. Its year model is 2001-2004. Police later recovered the truck and believed it had been spraypainted.

The pickup truck came from the rear of Smokin Thighs shortly before 6 p.m. at a high rate of speed, police said. Carney was thrown off the vehicle onto the Wedgewood Avenue pavement. The truck is then believed to have turned right onto nearby Bransford Avenue.

Carney’s vehicle was parked in the rear of the restaurant, police said. It was found running with the door open. It has not been determined what occurred in the rear parking lot between Carney and the unknown driver of the pickup truck.

How to help the Carney family

His friends said to Matt’s restaurant, Smokin Thighs, at 611 Wedgewood Ave, order food to support Matt’s business.

There is also GoFundMe page to support his family as they navigate everything coming their way.

You can also help through the Meal Train or by sending an UberEats gift card. A gift card can be purchased through your personal Uber or Uber Eats app (click Account, Send a Gift, Shop Gift Cards).

Those can be sent to careforMatt@bhcinvestments.com, and we will send those gifts and messages to his family.