MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are looking for missing 32-year-old Alyssa Douglas who was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Drive on June 19.

Douglas is 5 feet 8 inches and around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots and has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have seen her or know where she can be located, contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.