Police looking for missing Nashville woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department detectives are currently searching for Melba Dunham, 76.

The woman suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

Dunham’s son, who works nights, reported her missing Saturday at 3:45 a.m. He told police he last saw her Monday night at their home in the 3800 block of Percy Priest Drive. She does not have access to a vehicle or cell phone service.

Dunham is a white woman who is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has shoulder-length gray hair and gold capped teeth.

Anyone seeing Dunham or knowing her whereabouts is urged to contact the emergency communications Center at 615-862-8600.