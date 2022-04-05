Police looking for Murfreesboro Pike shooting suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are searching for a man tied to a shooting on Tuesday.

Metro Nashville police are looking for 22-year-old Dyquan Collins, who is a suspect after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. The incident took place at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike at the Home Towne Suites. Collins is wanted for aggravated assault.

MNPD Dyquan Collins

Police report that the suspect was involved in a physical altercation when the victims stepped in to stop the fight.

The victims were shot during the altercation. One was hit in the thigh and the other was grazed in the back.

Collins fled the scene of the shooting and his current location is unknown.

Anyone with information on where Collins might be is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.