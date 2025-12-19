Police looking for potential additional victims in sexual battery case involving 27-year-old man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 27-year-old man was arrested recently in Paducah, Kentucky on charges of sexual battery by an authority figure and indecent exposure.

According to police, Malcom L. Grant was arrested in Kentucky on a marijuana case and authorities saw he was wanted in Nashville.

Those warrants were from a complaint from a 17-year-old girl who was working at a Gallatin Pike chicken restaurant where Grant was the assistant manager.

The teen said that in February, while she was working in the office, Grant stood behind her and intentionally inappropriately touched her buttocks.

Police then made contact with the restaurant’s regional manager who reviewed video surveillance.

That video showed Grant exposing himself in the office without the girl’s knowledge while standing behind her. He was fired from the restaurant.

According to police, he is also wanted for failing to appear in court on a 2023 case in which he is alleged to have repeatedly/inappropriately touched the buttocks of a 16-year-old boy with whom he worked at a Murfreesboro pizza restaurant.

Youth Services detectives ask that any other persons in the Nashville area who have concerns about inappropriate conduct by Grant, in a restaurant setting or otherwise, to contact their office at 615-862-7417.

