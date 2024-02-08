Watch Now
News

Actions

Police looking for suspect after child sent to the hospital with stray bullet wound

childs shot.jpeg
WTVF
childs shot.jpeg
Posted at 10:25 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 23:25:52-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday night, NewsChannel 5 spoke with officials on scene who said shots were fired at a North Nashville apartment complex when a stray bullet hit a child playing in a field near the Village on the Green Apartments, sending them to the hospital.

Officials have not yet shared the condition of the child.

They say the shooter took off in a white car, and are asking anyone with more information to call crime stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is all the information we have at this time, but we will update you as soon as we know more.


Carrie's recommends:

Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a new wheelchair

It's going to be tough to find a better story than this one – it literally brought tears to my eyes. Shortly after Kelsey's first story aired on Davin, I got an email from Permobil that basically said: "Carrie, we've got this." And boy did they! It truly is amazing what this community can do. Big cheers to all who made a difference for Davin!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather