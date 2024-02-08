Police looking for suspect after child sent to the hospital with stray bullet wound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday night, NewsChannel 5 spoke with officials on scene who said shots were fired at a North Nashville apartment complex when a stray bullet hit a child playing in a field near the Village on the Green Apartments, sending them to the hospital.
Officials have not yet shared the condition of the child.
They say the shooter took off in a white car, and are asking anyone with more information to call crime stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
This is all the information we have at this time, but we will update you as soon as we know more.
