Police looking for suspect after dog dies in road rage shooting in Antioch this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dog is dead after a road rage shooting this week, and police are still looking for the suspect.
Authorities said this happened on Smith Springs Road at 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 4. The driver's German shorthaired pointer was sitting in the back seat when a suspect pulled up in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The suspect fired into the victim's vehicle, and the dog died.
Police said the victim said he was driving northbound on Bell Road when the pickup truck started following him closely and wanting to pass him.
When the victim stopped at the red light in the left turn lane, police said that is when the suspect opened fire and shot the passenger's side and the back window.
The suspect fled northbound on Bell Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
