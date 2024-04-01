Watch Now
Police looking for suspect in shooting in Donelson Food Lion parking lot

Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 18:22:13-04

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are actively looking for a man after he allegedly shot another in the Food Lion parking lot in Donelson.

The victim is a 58-year-old man, who was transported from the scene. His condition is not known at this time.

Police said the suspect is identified as a Black male in his 20s. He's described as having short dreadlocks, a black hoodie, gray jeans and a ski mask. He fled the scene on foot.

Authorities believe this was an attempted robbery.

A note on breaking news: What we have above is all we now right and NewsChannel 5 is on the scene awaiting more information.


