Police looking for suspects after teen shot in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a teenager was shot in the leg in Antioch on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 307 Cedar Pointe Parkway at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the teen doesn't have critical injuries.

Suspects haven't been identified and fled the scene, police said.

