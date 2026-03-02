Police looking for those responsible in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking to identify those responsible for the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Joshua Holmes on Sunday.
According to police, Holmes was driving a car near the intersection of Buchanan Street and Ed Temple Boulevard at 6:45 p.m. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and Holmes was struck before running off the roadway and crashing into a tree.
21-year-old Devorus Phillips, Holmes' passenger, was seen running across the street and hiding a bag. Phillips remained at the scene and told detectives he believed the shots were fired from a white sedan that drove past them.
Officials say the bag contained a pistol that had been modified to make it fully automatic as well as several bags of marijuana.
Phillips was arrested for felony possession of a prohibited weapon, with a marijuana charge expected.
Anyone with information on the fatal shooting of Joshua Holmes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
