Police looking to identify women who were allegedly raped by a Murfreesboro man

Posted at 9:51 AM, Jul 13, 2023
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are looking to identify women who were reportedly raped by a man while they were unconscious.

38-year-old Immanuel Webb was indicted on multiple counts of rape after a second woman came forward and said she'd been sexually assaulted.

Webb was served the indictment in July 2022 while in jail on separate rape charges.

During the investigation, detectives found many videos and photos on his phone of more unidentified women.

If you are a victim or know someone who could be a victim of Webb, please contact Detective Speed at 629-201-5664 or email her at 0997@murfreesborotn.gov.

