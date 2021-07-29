Police: Man, 2 accomplices robbed 2 women in grocery store parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have asked the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing two women of their purses in a grocery store parking lot.

Police said the suspect and his two female accomplices rushed and then robbed the two women as they returned to their cars. Both incidents happened on July 15 at a South Gallatin Pike grocery store.

According to police, surveillance cameras captured the suspect and his two female accomplices as they watched the two women get out of their cars and head into the store. They were in a small maroon Toyota sedan.

Police said the man walked inside, presumably to get a closer look at the victims and their purses. He then returned to the parking lot.

About 25 minutes later, police said the victims were robbed by the man and accomplices as they were walking to their car. The suspects then fled in the Toyota.

Anyone recognizing the man was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.