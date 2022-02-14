Police: Man accused of shooting at car full of people outside Franklin Waffle House

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin man is facing several charges of attempted murder after police said he fired shots toward a car full of people.

Police said the man, 27-year-old Jeremy Fowler, was in an argument with another man inside a Franklin Waffle House early Sunday morning. Witnesses told investigators the two men walked into the parking lot when an "uninvolved carload of seven people" yelled something at them. According to police, Fowler then pulled out a gun and began firing toward the car. No one inside the car was hurt.

When officers arrived at the scene, multiple shell casings were found, but everyone involved in the shooting was gone. Franklin police said the witnesses were able to provide descriptions of those involved and the license plate number of the car, which helped them identify Fowler. Police said Fowler and the people in the car did not know each other.

He has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He's being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $775,000 bond.

Officers are still working to identify the man Fowler was arguing with. Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-2513.