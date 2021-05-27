Watch
Police: Man admits to using drugs before deadly I-24 crash; charged with vehicular homicide

Posted at 4:44 PM, May 27, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police charged 44-year-old Stephen L. Hall in a deadly, single-vehicle DUI crash on January 23.

Hall was driving a 2012 Nissan Murano east on I-24 when he lost control of the SUV and crashed into a rock wall, according to MNPD officials.

Stephen Hall

Hall and 30-year-old Meganne Ball were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash Hall and Ball and were both ejected from the vehicle. Ball died at the scene.

Hall admitted to using methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics prior to the crash. He was jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond on a grand jury indictment charging him with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving on a suspended license, and no proof of insurance.

