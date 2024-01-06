Man arrested after hitting woman in the head with hammer, burying body in Smithville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after law enforcement officials found a woman's body buried in Smithville, Tennessee.

This incident began on January 1, 2024, when police say Joseph Michael Glynn, 70, struck Jackie Glynn, in the head with a hammer, knowingly causing her death.

According to the arrest affidavit, the man transported the woman's body from Nashville to Smithville before burying her. Officials report that he then towed and hid the woman's Toyota Rav 4 in Smithville. Jackie Glynn's body was discovered on January 5, 2024.

Upon his arrest, Joseph Michael Glynn told officials that he had thrown the weapon away and that he had sold some of the woman's belongings following the murder.

Joseph Michael Glynn has since been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. He remains in custody in Nashville on a 1,030,000 bond.