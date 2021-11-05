Watch
Police: Man arrested after 'road rage incident' in Germantown

Levi Ismail
Posted at 1:17 PM, Nov 05, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police said a man has been arrested after a "road rage incident" injured one person in Germantown.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on 5th Avenue North near Garfield Street.

Police said a man in a Jeep pulled in front of a black truck and opened fire. The suspect fled on foot and was later arrested.

The person in the truck was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of the victim's injuries was not known.

Police have blocked off part of the street, and are still processing evidence.

