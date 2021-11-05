Police: Man arrested after 'road rage incident' in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police said a man has been arrested after a "road rage incident" injured one person in Germantown.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on 5th Avenue North near Garfield Street.

ROAD RAGE: @MNPDNashville were called after one man opened fire in Germantown right off 5th Ave.



They say the man in the Jeep fired multiple times at the driver in the truck who was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was caught and is in custody. More details soon on @NC5. pic.twitter.com/VJ2uB715wS — Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) November 5, 2021

Police said a man in a Jeep pulled in front of a black truck and opened fire. The suspect fled on foot and was later arrested.

The person in the truck was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of the victim's injuries was not known.

Police have blocked off part of the street, and are still processing evidence.