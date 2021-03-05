Police: Man killed after 13-year-old driver crashes into parked car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said a 71-year-old man was killed in South Nashville after a 13-year-old driver crashed into his parked car.

The crash happened Friday morning at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Nolensville Pike. Police said the juvenile first hit a car on Nolensville Pike and took off to get away from the scene.

According to investigators, the 13-year-old was driving recklessly and hit a parked car in the O'Reilly's parking lot, killing David Cheatham, 71, who was sitting in the vehicle.

Police said it’s unknown if the vehicle was stolen.

The juvenile, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, Metro Police said the teenager was released from the hospital. He has been charged in Juvenile Court with vehicular homicide by recklessness, driving without a license and no proof of insurance.