Police: Man killed and teenager injured after shooting that ended in gas station crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed and a teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday night that began at an apartment complex in Antioch and ended with a vehicle crash at a nearby gas station.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the Willow Pointe Apartments on Hickory Hollow Terrace. Shortly after, authorities were called to a crash in the parking lot of a Mapco on Bell Road, where they found two victims inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims — 21-year-old Marek Winters and a 16-year-old — were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Winters died from his injuries. The teenager remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Detectives believe Winters and the 16-year-old drove to the apartment complex to conduct a drug transaction. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been announced. This shooting remains under active investigation.