NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 34-year-old Georgia man is accused of scamming a woman out of $80,000 after meeting her on an online dating website.

John Martin Hill, nicknamed "Sweetheart Swindler," was wanted out of Gwinnett County. The Georgia fugitive was captured Tuesday night at the Cool Springs Marriott. He attempted to evade Franklin Police by darting into a hotel conference room and hiding under a table. Police ordered Hill from under the table and arrested him.

The victim told the Gwinnett County Police Department that she met the suspect on Match.com. She told police that they interacted on March 27 and met that same day. During their short time together, the suspect told the woman that he was a millionaire and he convinced her to buy a house together.

The woman gave the suspect more than $80,000 to purchase a house and furniture. Once the money was exchanged, the suspect ended all contact with the woman.

Further investigation led authorities to reveal that John Hill has changed his name over five times in the past two and a half years. He is also accused of similar crimes in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey.

Hill is being held on $500,000 bond in the Williamson County Jail. Both departments are working out details for Hill's extradition to Georgia.

"By sharing this story, it is our hope that he is not able to victimize any other women using this scam" the Gwinnett County Police Department said. "When meeting someone online, be very cautious sharing personal information, financial information, or cash with someone in the early stages of a relationship. These types of con men are very good at manipulating their victims. They tend to say everything that a woman wants to hear."

Authorities are asking if any other women think they may have been victimized to contact police.