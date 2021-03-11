Menu

Police: Man pulls a gun on a Hardee's worker over a $10 refund

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 11, 2021
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a Hardee's employee in the drive-thru.

The incident happened in November of 2020 at the Hardee's on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. An unidentified man asked to speak to a manager about a $10 refund and that's when the man reportedly became hostile and pointed a gun at a worker with his finger on the trigger.

He was driving a black Chevy Equinox SUV and left the restaurant before police officers arrived. He has a beard and wears a nose-ring.

The man could face aggravated assault charges once he’s identified and located. Anyone with information about the man’s identity was asked to email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

