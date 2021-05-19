Police: Man shot, killed in North Nashville, investigation remains ongoing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the Buena Vista neighborhood.

Officers said 38-year-old Douglas Crawley was walking in an alley near his apartment on Ninth Avenue N. to Delta Avenue, where he spoke with a man driving a dark-colored SUV on Tuesday night. Around 10 p.m., the driver fired multiple shots at Crawley, who then ran back toward his apartment. He collapsed in the front yard and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing as Metro police say the motive is not yet known. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.