Man Shot During Argument Outside Sports Bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One man was injured in a shooting overnight outside a sports bar in the Priest Lake area of Davidson County.
Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the parking lot outside the Betty Lou's Lounge and Loading Zone Bar & Grill on Smith Springs Road around 3 a.m. Friday.
They found one man with a gunshot injury in the leg above the knee. Witnesses said a fight got out of hand.
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment and was expected to recover. His identity was not released.
It was not clear if police had the suspect’s identity.
Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).