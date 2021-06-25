Police: Man sought in deadly stabbing with screwdriver in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man they say stabbed another man, killing him.

Last Saturday, 38-year-old Rudy Alejandro Arguello-Zacarias was found outside of a McMurray Drive apartment. The victim's fiance called police early Saturday morning after finding him dead, saying she and friends helped carry Arguello-Zacarias to the couch in his apartment after they found him outside, believing he had passed out from having too much to drink.

An autopsy revealed that Arguello-Zacarias had a small puncture wound in the heart/chest area.

Through an investigation, officers said 40-year-old Carlos Mauricio Jimenez-Hernandez stabbed Arguello-Zacarias with a screwdriver during an "altercation."

Metro Nashville Police Department Carlos Mauricio Jimenez-Hernandez

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jimenez-Hernandez, charging him with criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on Jimenez-Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.