Police: Man used cloned credit, debit cards to steal $44K from ATMs

Posted at 1:57 PM, Sep 07, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have arrested a man who they say used cloned credit/debit cards to steal thousands of dollars from ATMs in Nashville and Brentwood.

According to a police affidavit, 38-year-old Jan Demeter faces charges of identity theft and criminal simulation.

The investigation was prompted after a First Horizon Bank investigator alerted state and federal authorities of “cash-outs” at ATMs in Nashville and Brentwood. Police say a “cash-out” is when someone uses cloned credit cards to withdraw cash.

Police say they traced a car used during one of the cash withdrawals back to a rental car company at Nashville International Airport.

According to police, when Demeter returned the car to the company, officers identified him as a suspect from ATM surveillance photos.

The police report says officers found 106 cloned credit cards on him, along with $44,000 in cash and a Czech ID, which police say is most likely fake.

Police say five of the cloned cards matched the withdraws of the compromised card numbers.

