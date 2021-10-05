Police: Man wanted for questioning after driver kidnapped at red light near I-24

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have asked the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a kidnapping on Sunday morning.

Police said the victim told them he was stopped at a red light on Haywood Lane near I-24 when a man got into the passenger seat and held him at knifepoint.

The victim also told police he was forced to drink an “unknown substance” that caused him to black out. Police said when he woke up, he was seated on the passenger side after the suspect had driven to a Shell gas station on Harding and Antioch Pike. The victim went inside and called police.

The suspect was last seen walking away on Antioch Pike. Police said the man wanted for questioning is described as being between 25-35 years old wearing a black sweatshirt, red shirt and black pants. He is approximately 5”10 with a tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.