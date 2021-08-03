Watch
Police: Man, woman killed in murder-suicide in Bon Aqua

Posted at 5:08 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 18:08:54-04

BON AQUA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives in Hickman County are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide at a Bon Aqua home.

Hickman County Sheriff's deputies were called to the home Sunday. There, they found the front door locked and no one came to the door.

Deputies forced their way into the home and found who was later identified as Charlotte Johnson and Henry Johnson dead inside.

Henry Johnson and Charlotte Johnson

Sheriff's officials say Charlotte was found on the couch with a bullet wound to the head and Henry was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the living room.

The investigation is ongoing.

