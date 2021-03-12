Police: Metro officer wounded, woman dead after shootout during traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — UPDATE:

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake offered an update on the condition of Officer Josh Baker Saturday morning.

Drake says Baker is still recovering, but is in high spirits. It is unclear when Baker will be able to leave the hospital.

Drake added that he believes Baker did everything he could to de-escalate the situation, demonstrating the de-escalation training that MNPD officers have received.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Metro police said an officer and a woman were wounded Friday morning in a shootout during a traffic stop in Nashville. The woman, identified as 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert, later died at an area hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Dollar General store, which is located on Brick Church Pike, not far from Ewing Drive.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said Officer Josh Baker pulled over a black Chevrolet Camaro whose owner had six outstanding drug warrants. He said Holbert was driving, but she was not the owner of the car.

Aaron said at some point, the situation escalated, and Holbert fired shots. Baker returned fire, and they were both struck. After the shooting, Aaron said Holbert sped away and crashed at Brick Church Pike and Moorewood Drive.

Baker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Holbert was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she later died.

Officer Baker, a 14-year veteran of the department, is a legacy police officer. Aaron said his father, Danny Baker, was the commander of the East Precinct and in prior years, was a captain in the department.

We’re at VUMC where @MNPDNashville officers wait for word on one of their own.



Officer Josh Baker is in surgery after being shot early this morning by a suspect who police say is in custody.



Baker was in critical condition and so was another victim.

“I know the Nashville community has Officer Baker in their thoughts and prayers, as they do the other person involved here. We would ask for those continued thoughts and prayers for Officer Baker’s family,” Aaron said, adding that Baker’s wife and parents have been notified.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene and has since taken over the investigation. Aaron said the Community Oversight Board was also notified.

Brighter Day Child Care, which is located across the street, was placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting. An employee says all children were safe and accounted for.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper released the following statement:

“What happened today is a reminder that being a police officer anywhere can be a dangerous job. My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Baker and with the families of everyone involved.”

