Police officers build trust with Nashville students through summer camp partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A unique partnership between Metro Nashville Police Department, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, and the Nashville Police + Public Safety Alliance is working to bridge the gap between law enforcement and kids through shared experiences at summer camp.

During fall break, around 75 children ages 8 to 12 from low-income neighborhoods are spending their time at Camp Widjiwagan with a twist — their counselors are MNPD officers who have traded their uniforms for casual clothes.

"I learned that he played soccer just like me, and that's something that I knew, that we shared in common," said seventh grader Kayden Goodman.

The camp is run through Y-CAP, a program of the YMCA, and provides a safe space for students during school breaks.

"It's so important for students to have a safe place to go," said Y-CAP Associate Executive Director Jordan Waller.

Metro Nashville Police Officer Antoine Maghamez volunteered for the program with a clear mission in mind.

"I volunteered to make a difference in their life," Maghamez said.

At the camp, officers participate in games, teach skills, share meals, and engage in activities like zip lining alongside the children. The informal setting allows for genuine connections to form.

"When we're playing out here with them, when we're teaching them things, when we're showing them how to do things, when we're zip lining with them, doing all the fun activities with them, they get to really interact with us as a person, instead of seeing a police officer," Maghamez said.

The program specifically targets children from low-income neighborhoods, offering the camp experience at no cost to families.

"The whole purpose has been having them out here, building that relationship with the police, to see them as a trusted advocate for them in the community," Waller said.

The reveal comes on the final day when children learn their counselors are actually police officers. For many students, this discovery transforms their perception of law enforcement.

"I'm used to seeing police officers, like, in their uniforms, like, job wise, but now it's like they're fun people," said sixth grader Azalieya Brown.

The impact extends beyond just changing perceptions — it creates feelings of safety and belonging.

"They make me feel safe and like that I'm wanted there," Goodman said.

Organizers hope the relationships built during camp will have lasting effects on the children's lives and their interactions with law enforcement in the future.

"I think a camp like this is very important to the kids future and to stay out of violence, stay in school," Maghamez said.

