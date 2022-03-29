Police pursuit results in arrest of two, seizure of drugs, guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple guns and a large amount of drugs were seized after a suspect ran a red light, according to MNPD.

The incident took place Monday afternoon. Officers attempted to stop Taylor Ewin III, 19, after he ran the red light in a Chrysler 300 at the intersection of Haywood Lane and Ezell Road. Ewin then fled from officers at a high speed.

Officers chose not to pursue; however, a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter followed Ewin to a Lonsway Court location. There, a second man - Aaron McCulland, 23 - got into the Chrysler 300 with a brown bag.

The THP helicopter continued to monitor Ewin, relaying the information to officers on the ground.

Ewin stopped on Owendale Drive, at which point, McCulland exited the Chrysler and ran away, carrying bags. Officers caught McCulland and took him into custody.

The black duffel bag McCulland had contained more than six pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags and 13 packages of hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars. In a brown bag, more marijuana and three pistols were recovered.

From Owendale Drive, Ewin drove to Bluewater Drive, where he exited the Chrysler he had been driving. While he tried to run away, he was also captured.

Ewin was in possession of six oxycodone pills and $3,897 in cash. More marijuana, ammunition and digital scales were recovered from the vehicle.

One of the recovered guns was stolen from a home on Jones Avenue in the fall of 2020. In that incident, the owner's car door was reported to have been pried open. One of the pistols was stolen on March 6 from a car that was parked at the Best Western Hotel on Glastonbury Road.

Ewin is charged with four counts of felony drug possession with intent to sell and evading arrest. He is jailed in lieu of a $77,500 bond.

MNPD Taylor Ewin III, 19

McCulland is charged wit three counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of felony drug possession with intent to sell and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is jailed in lieu of a $95,000 bond. McCulland was on probation when he was arrested.