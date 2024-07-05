Police release suspect description after rainbow crosswalk defaced in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are trying to identify a person who could be responsible for defacing the rainbow crosswalk in East Nashville.
Police said they have surveillance footage of a driver in a white Ford van pouring a container of black paint over the crosswalk on July 2. The driver is a white man wearing a black T-shirt.
Watch the police surveillance footage in the player above.
Community members painted the new colors and designs during the last weekend of Pride month. The new design is less than a week old.
Anyone with information about the driver or the van is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
