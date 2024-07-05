Watch Now
News

Actions

Police release suspect description after rainbow crosswalk defaced in East Nashville

Police said they have surveillance footage of a driver in a white Ford van pouring a container of black paint over the crosswalk on July 2. The driver is a white man wearing a black T-shirt.
BLOMMEL4169_frame_2077.jpeg
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jul 05, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are trying to identify a person who could be responsible for defacing the rainbow crosswalk in East Nashville.

Police said they have surveillance footage of a driver in a white Ford van pouring a container of black paint over the crosswalk on July 2. The driver is a white man wearing a black T-shirt.

Watch the police surveillance footage in the player above.

Suspect Photo.png
This video surveillance photo is of a potential suspect in the defacing of the rainbow crosswalk in East Nashville.

Community members painted the new colors and designs during the last weekend of Pride month. The new design is less than a week old.

Anyone with information about the driver or the van is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This club witnessed the early days of the AIDS crisis and decided to do something about it.

Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community