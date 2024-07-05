Police release suspect description after rainbow crosswalk defaced in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are trying to identify a person who could be responsible for defacing the rainbow crosswalk in East Nashville.

Police said they have surveillance footage of a driver in a white Ford van pouring a container of black paint over the crosswalk on July 2. The driver is a white man wearing a black T-shirt.

Metro Nashville Police Department This video surveillance photo is of a potential suspect in the defacing of the rainbow crosswalk in East Nashville.

Community members painted the new colors and designs during the last weekend of Pride month. The new design is less than a week old.

Anyone with information about the driver or the van is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.