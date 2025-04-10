Police release suspect vehicle photo in deadly hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police have released surveillance photos of a suspected vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash off of Trinity Lane last week.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Robert Jones, 39, died on last Friday. They are now asking the public to keep an eye out for the Nissan Murano pictured above.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver or who sees the Nissan Murano with front-end damage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

