Police respond to horse disrupting traffic on Tennessee roads

Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Dept. dashcam footage shows officers herding a horse off local roadways on Monday morning off of Horton Lane.

Officers used slow speeds and cruiser lights to guide the horse toward Main St., where ranch hands and another officer were able to assist.

