Police respond to horse disrupting traffic on Tennessee roads

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Dept. dashcam footage shows officers herding a horse off local roadways on Monday morning off of Horton Lane.
Officers used slow speeds and cruiser lights to guide the horse toward Main St., where ranch hands and another officer were able to assist.
One of the best things about Tennessee is its beauty. Reporter, Chris Davis, certainly makes the most of it as an avid hunter and fisherman. When he turned the spotlight on the potential funding shortfall the TWRA is facing - it hit a nerve with many of our viewers. To find out more, make sure to watch this story.
- Carrie Sharp