Police respond to multiple shootings at the same location in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say: two unrelated shootings happened Saturday night and Sunday morning at a recording studio at 711 Hill Ave.

The first shooting happened sometime around 9 p.m. where 45-year-old Johnathon Wallace was found dead in his BMW SUV in the driver seat.

The second shooting happened sometime around 6 a.m. on Sunday where 35-year-old Justin Williams was found fatally wounded in the parking lot.

At the moment each shooting is unrelated but they are both still under investigation.

This is an ongoing story we will update as soon as we get more information we will update the story.

Anyone with information regarding these fatal shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.